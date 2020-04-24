Australian Warships Sold to Chile In Deal Not Formally Announced by Defence Department (excerpt)

(Source: ABC News Australia; posted April 25, 2020)

By Andrew Greene

Chile's Navy is preparing to sail two recently retired Australian warships out of Sydney after purchasing them in a deal believed to be worth more than $100 million.Former Adelaide-class frigates HMAS Melbourne and HMAS Newcastle were quietly commissioned into their new service this month during a formal handover ceremony between both navies.Both ships entered service with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the early 1990s and since being retired last year Defence has been examining various options for their disposal.Their recommissioning, which until now had not been publicly revealed by Defence, was attended by Australia's Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mick Noonan.Defence has confirmed the ships, renamed Almirante Latorre and Capitan Prat, will remain in New South Wales until next month "while training is completed, and preparations are made for them to sail to Chile".The ABC has been told the deal with Chile is worth $110 million, comprising of $45 million for each warship and the remainder of the purchase price going towards stores, data and training.In a statement the Department declined to confirm the final figure saying: "As the ships are now formally owned by a foreign Navy, Defence will not be providing further comment". (end of excerpt)-ends-