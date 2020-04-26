Elbit Systems Awarded $103 Million to Supply Airborne Electronic Warfare Suites to a Country in Asia

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued April 26, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country. The contract will be performed over a three-year period and includes long-term integrated logistic support.Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer's helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems. The EW suites will provide the helicopters with advanced protection to achieve the customer's operational requirements.Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT–Elisra, commented: "Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute. I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to address this rising need."1. March 9, 2020: the U.S. Air Force awarded Elbit Systems of America a firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling of approximately $471 million, to equip F-16 aircraft of the U.S. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command, with pylon-based infrared missile warning systems.2. February 11, 2020: the German Bundeswehr selected Elbit Systems to support the preliminary design of Airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) self-protection systems for the CH‑53 GS/GE transport helicopters.3. October 31, 2019: the Portuguese Ministry of Defense awarded Elbit Systems a $50 million contract to supply the Portuguese Air Force with a complete EW suite at for the new KC-390 multi-mission aircraft.Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems.-ends-