The 120mm Mortar 16 Suitable for Employment by the Troops

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport; issued April 24, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swiss Ministry of Defence has qualified the 120mm Type 16 breech-loading mortar in its self-propelled version, fitted under cover inside a Piranha IV 8-wheeled armored vehicle; it should enter service beginning in 2024. (VBS photo)

BERN --- The tactical aptitudes of the 12 cm 16 mortar were assessed in March 2020 as part of a troop test at the Bière Garrison. The criteria for fitness for use by the troop were met, and the system can be used by the army. The mortar system is to be handed over to the troops beginning in 2024.



Troop trials of the 120mm Type 16 mortar troop tests were organized in March 2020 at the Bière Garrison. The troops tested the mortar system to assess its tactical capabilities. Safety deficiencies that had prevented the troop from firing it during the past year have been identified and rectified by industry. The mortar has now been successfully engaged in live fire exercises. The criteria for fitness for use by the troop are met, and the system can henceforth be used by the army.







With the retirement of the 120mm Mortar 64/91 in 2009, the combat units of the Swiss Army have had no system to ensure indirect fire support at close range. This ability will be restored thanks to the vehicle-mounted Mortar 16.





Troop introduction planned from 2024



The conclusion of these tests marks a decisive milestone for this weapon project. The next steps are to prepare and sign the serial production contract. This contract will take into account in particular the results of tests carried out to date by industry, armasuisse and the troops. The delivery to the troop is planned from 2024.



About the 120mm Type 16 mortar project



The 12 cm (120mm Type 16 mortar project was authorized by the Federal Parliament as part of the 2016 Armaments Program. The global package includes 32 mortar systems (mortars and their carrier vehicles), twelve trucks, ammunition, logistics equipment, as well as the adaptation of sixteen command vehicles already in service. The carrier vehicle is the Piranha IV 8 × 8 wheeled infantry combat vehicle from GDELS-Mowag, while the mortar used is the Cobra weapon system developed by RUAG Switzerland SA.



Cancellation of media meeting

A media briefing to present the new mortar system at the Bière weapon park was scheduled for late April, following the conclusion of the troop trials. Unfortunately, this event cannot take place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, photos and videos demonstrating the capabilities of the system are being made available to media representatives.



-ends-



