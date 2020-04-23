Speculations Centre on Cambodia As First Customer of Chinese Jet

(Source: Khmer Times; posted April 23, 2020)

By Jose Rodriguez T. Senase

China announced last week that FTC-2000G trainer/fighter jet had secured its first overseas customer less than two years after the launch of the aircraft, and speculation is rife that the unidentified buyer may be Cambodia, or possibly Myanmar. (PLA photo)

Speculation is swirling around the global aviation industry that points to Cambodia as the first buyer of the Chinese-made FTC-2000G multi-role aircraft.This week, Global Times, an English language daily newspaper in China, reported that the aircraft, which is manufactured by the Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corp (GAIC), is selling the aircraft to a yet unnamed Southeast Asian country.The report did not divulge the cost or the number of units sold. It only mentioned that the deal was signed in January of this year and that deliveries will start in early 2021 and completed after two years.Reputable military news sites such as Defense World and Flight Global immediately pounced on the report, naming Cambodia and Myanmar as the possible buyer.Both Southeast Asian countries, the military sites noted, are closely aligned with China militarily and politically.Myanmar already operates several types of Chinese aircraft, including the Nanchang Q-5 ground attack planes and Shenyang J-7 interceptors. Cambodia, for its part, has a fleet of Harbin Z-9 helicopters and just bought $40 million of Chinese military equipment, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.But recent Myanmar Air Force (MAF) acquisitions and orders discount the possibility that Myanmar is the buyer. (end of excerpt)-ends-