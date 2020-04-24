Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating Roosevelt Captain Fired Over Virus Warning (excerpt)

(Source: New York Times; published April 24, 2020)

By Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and Thomas Gibbons-Neff

Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who was relieved of his command after sending a letter pleading for help to fight the coronavirus on his aircraft carrier, was largely cleared after Navy review. (US Navy photo)





But Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who was briefed on the recommendations, has asked for more time to consider whether to sign off on reinstating the captain of the nuclear-powered carrier.



Mr. Esper received the recommendation from the chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael M. Gilday, and the acting Navy secretary, James McPherson. Defense Department officials said earlier that they expected to announce the results of the Navy’s investigation into the matter on Friday afternoon.



Mr. Esper’s decision to hold up the investigation has surprised Navy officials, who believed that the defense secretary would leave the process in the hands of the military chain of command.



A reinstatement of Captain Crozier would be a stunning turnaround in a story that has seized the attention of the Navy, the overall military and even a nation grappling with the coronavirus. From the moment that his letter pleading for help from Navy officials first became public, Captain Crozier has taken on the role of an unlikely hero, willing to risk his career for the sake of his sailors. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the NY Times website.



(ends)



Smith Statement on the Navy's Investigation of the COVID-19 Outbreak Aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt

(Source: House Armed Services Committee; issued April 24, 2020)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) today issued the following statement in response to the Secretary of Defense's decision to hold the results of the Navy's investigation of the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt:



"The Secretary of Defense needs to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier as commanding officer of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. While Captain Crozier's actions at the outset of the health crisis aboard the TR were drastic and imperfect, it is clear he only took such steps to protect his crew.



"Not only did Captain Crozier have the full support of his crew, he also attempted to work within his chain of command. During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence.



"The decision to relieve Captain Crozier in the first place was made by Former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. Modly's subsequent decision to board the U.S.S. Roosevelt and deliver a petty, obscenity-laced speech attacking Captain Crozier while the crew of the Roosevelt dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak should seriously call into question Modly's decision-making ability in general, and makes it all the more clear that his decision to relieve Captain Crozier was completely wrong. Captain Crozier should be reinstated to his command immediately."



(ends)





Statement on the Status of the United States Navy Inquiry Into COVID-19 Outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 24, 2020)

Attributable to Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense (Public Affairs):



"This afternoon, Secretary Esper received a verbal update from the acting Secretary of the Navy and the Chief of Naval Operations on the Navy's preliminary inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.



After the Secretary receives a written copy of the completed inquiry, he intends to thoroughly review the report and will meet again with Navy leadership to discuss next steps. He remains focused on and committed to restoring the full health of the crew and getting the ship at sea again soon."



-ends-



