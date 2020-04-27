Co-Operation Negotiations Ended in Patria's Pilot Training Unit

(Source: Patria; issued April 27, 2020)

The co-operation negotiations in the Patria’s Pilot Training unit have ended. The negotiations concerned the entire personnel of the unit. As a result of the negotiations, the Pilot Training will lay off 20 flight instructors and 15 employees on a temporary basis. Layoffs are part-time, full-time and in average of two months. The layoffs will be implemented during this year.



The goal of the unit is a strong growth in civil pilot training in the next few years, and the layoffs will take into account the needs to ensure the implementation of training for international airline customers starting in autumn 2020.



Patria’s Pilot Training is the only EASA approved flight training institution offering MPL (Multi.Crew License) training and integrated ATP(A) Airline Transport Pilot training to both individual students and airlines as ab initio programs.



-ends-



