U.S. Army Places Eighth Delivery Order with Collins Aerospace for HMS Manpack Radio Modernization Program

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued April 27, 2020)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. has received its eighth delivery order from the U.S. Army to provide AN/PRC-162 ground radios for the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) program.



The Collins Aerospace AN/PRC-162 brings better performance to the battlefield in both dismounted and vehicular mounted solutions, with or without two available 50-watt external high-power amplifiers. The optional compact vehicle mounting kit can be retrofitted in the field in less than a day, providing lower life cycle costs and flexibility in deployment.



The AN/PRC-162 features two, independent channels across all frequencies for seamless voice, data, route and retransmission functionality. As a fully software-defined communications solution, the AN/PRC-162 will allow the Army to maintain interoperability with legacy waveforms such as Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS), while leveraging state-of-art waveforms such as Trellisware's TSM waveform and Warrior Robust Enhanced Network (WREN). Additionally, the AN/PRC-162 will include upgraded tactical satellite communications through implementation of the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS).



“Our ground radio gives warfighters access to the most advanced networked communication technology available, ultimately leading to improved situational awareness and mission success,” said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation and Guidance Solutions for Collins Aerospace. “We’ve delivered superior communications capabilities with our airborne radios for decades, and we’ve leveraged that expertise to provide a complete, interoperable solution for both ground and air assets at the lowest life cycle cost.”



This eighth order was issued under a multiple award contract that the Army awarded to Rockwell Collins, now Collins Aerospace, and two other companies in 2016. The contract has a $12.7 billion ceiling with an ordering period ending March 2026.



The AN/PRC-162 is a part of the Collins Aerospace TruNet™ networked communications family of products, which includes ground and airborne radios, advanced networking waveforms, applications, and support and services.





Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-



