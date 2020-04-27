Armed Forces Ministry Takes Delivery of Its 17th Military Transport Aircraft

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued April 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Airbus Defence and Space has delivered France’s 17th A400M strategic transport aircraft to the French Air Force; according to the current plan, eight more are to be delivered by 2025. (French AF photo)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces, welcomes the arrival of the 17th A400M Atlas military transport plane on Orleans-Bricy air base, on Friday, April 24, 2020, following its handover to the Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA).



This delivery testifies to the continuity of activity ensured by the Ministry of the Armed Forces in terms of maintaining operational conditions and carrying out equipment programs, in strict compliance with the health directives of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.



The 2019-2025 Military Programming Law (LPM) provides for a total of 25 A400Ms in service by the end of 2025.



Florence Parly welcomes this 17th delivery: “The A400M has recently demonstrated its versatility when transferring patients affected by the Covid-19, to transport essential goods to French Polynesia or to participate in the airlift organized to resupply Mayotte Island from La Reunion. It is also essential in the context of Operation Barkhane in the Sahel, for air deliveries or the engagement of paratrooper units. It is an essential tool for our freedom of action. "



The A400M is progressing in its ramp-up, and is now the military’s benchmark aircraft for assault transport. Capable of operating on the front lines in theaters of operation, at the heart of a complex and inter-connected system, it has advanced self-protection and data transmission systems.



These systems allow air dropping of equipment, paratroopers and to perform assault landing on any type of terrain. The A400M is also able to carry out medical evacuation missions.



A tactical military transport aircraft with strategic range, the A400M Atlas has been operational since 2015 and allows the Air Force to carry out regular missions in all theaters of operation and overseas locations. Designed to transport up to 37 tonnes of equipment, it performs all types of transport missions.



Following the launch of Operation Resilience on March 25, 2020, an emergency medical transport capacity was developed for the A400M by the Air Force Military Expertise Center (CEAM) and the Armed Forces Health Service (SSA), with the support of technical experts from the DGA.



The delivery of the 17th A400M Atlas testifies to the maintenance of the industrial activities essential so the armed forces can carry out their most essential missions and activities. Described as an ‘absolute necessity’ by the Minister of the Armed Forces on April 6, this effort is supported by the DGA, which sees to the reception of the equipment purchased under the multi-year program law.



-ends-



