CACI Awarded $199 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy Satellite Systems and Networks for Special Operations

(Source: CACI International; issued April 27, 2020)



ARLINGTON, Va. --- CACI International Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a five-year and six-month, if all options are exercised, single-award indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $199 million, to provide communications systems, satellite communications, and network support services to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in support of U.S. Special Operations Command.



Under the contract, CACI engineers and technicians will provide mission expertise, including fielding and training for operational systems, maintenance, logistics, and 24/7 technical support for personnel working with the satellite and network systems. CACI will support approximately 2,000 satellite communications systems worldwide, as well as wide-area network infrastructure services for nearly 90 sites.



CACI has a unique and modern facility designed to seamlessly support and enhance NIWC’s mission. CACI experts can maintain, assemble, and test satellite communications systems at the Fayetteville, NC. facility to maximize those systems’ efficiency and accuracy while also supporting the warfighter with continuous improvements.



John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This recompete award results from the longstanding professional and productive relationship between our dedicated team and NIWC, focused on providing servicemembers with the critical communications support they need to execute their mission.”



CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “As our country continues to face evolving national security threats, CACI remains focused on providing the support our customers rely on to safeguard our nation.”



-ends-



