Austrian Court Ends Fraud Probe of 2003 Eurofighter Deal, Bribery Case Continues (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 27, 2020)

VIENNA --- A Vienna court has stopped an Austrian investigation into alleged fraud by Airbus and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in connection with a $2 billion Eurofighter jet purchase in 2003, it said on Monday.The investigation was linked to accusations brought by Austria’s defence ministry in 2017, and its closure does not affect a broader criminal investigation of suspected bribery in the same deal that has been going on since 2011, a court spokeswoman said.The ministry triggered a new probe into Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium - which also includes Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo - in February 2017, alleging that they had misled the state about the price, deliverability and equipment of the planes.Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, headquartered in Munich, coordinates the production of the aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-