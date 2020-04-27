Boeing to Resume 787 Operations in South Carolina

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 27, 2020)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Boeing will resume 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC), with most teammates returning on May 3 or May 4. The return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Managers will contact each teammate returning to work with report date and shift information. Those who are not contacted should not return to the site until contacted by their manager to do so. Teammates who are able to work from home should continue to do so.



"The health and safety of our teammates, their families and our community is our shared priority," said Brad Zaback, Boeing South Carolina site leader and 787 vice president and general manager. "Our approach to resumption of operations ensures we honor that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritize the health and safety of our team. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a steady supply base for our operations."



Senior leaders will return on Thursday, April 30, and managers will return on Friday, May 1, to prepare for the operations resumption. BSC teammates will return to work beginning with third shift on Sunday, May 3. First and second shift teammates will return to work on Monday, May 4.



BSC has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to prepare the work environment and ensure the health and safety of teammates. These measures include:



-- Enhancing cleaning of all buildings, including pressure washing of restrooms and thorough cleaning of break areas, cafeterias, conference rooms and other community spaces.

-- Posting of signage throughout the site to help keep enhanced cleanliness top-of-mind.

-- Adding new hand sanitization stations across the site.

-- Installing visual cues to reinforce physical distancing practices particularly in conference rooms, cafes and other community spaces.

-- Encouraging all teammates to bring and wear cloth face coverings. Some teammates will be required to wear procedural masks, which will be provided, in certain areas when working in close proximity.

-- Making voluntary temperature screening stations available for teammates on all shifts via no-touch thermal scanners.



Boeing will continue to monitor guidance on COVID-19, evaluate impact on company operations and adjust plans as the situation evolves.



-ends-



