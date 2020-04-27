Embraer shares fell as much as 16% in Sao Paulo to a more than 8-year low on news of the cancellation, suggesting investors had hoped until the last minute that the takeover agreement would not fall apart.
The sudden collapse, triggered by a deadline that Boeing refused to extend, drew an irate response from Embraer on Saturday.
First trading day after @Boeing terminated @embraer JV, $ERJ lost $63m in market cap. $BA lost $165m in market cap. Dow Jones was up 358 pts (1.51%). FWIW.— Scott Hamilton (@LeehamNews) April 27, 2020
But on Monday, when Embraer executives hosted a call with analysts, the angry rhetoric was largely absent. Embraer is in a delicate situation, having bet the future of the company on Boeing only to find itself now in isolation and without a Plan B, all while the coronavirus crisis ravages the travel industry. (end of excerpt)
