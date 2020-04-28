Elbit Systems’ Cash Tender Offer for Ashot’s Shares Will Not be Implemented

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today, further to its announcements of April 7, 2020, and of April 22, 2020, that the conditions for implementing the updated tender offer issued by its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems Ltd. to acquire all ordinary shares of the Israeli publicly-traded company, Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd., held by the public (the “Updated Tender Offer”), were not met and the Updated Tender Offer will not be implemented.





