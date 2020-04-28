Dialogue Meeting with the Defense Industry

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defense; issued April 28, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Minister of Defense had invited the meeting to get a situational update on how the corona situation affects the Norwegian defense industry, how the government's general action packages work and input on new measures that can remedy the situation.



“Good and close dialogue is important in this situation. It enables us to maintain a correct situation picture. The most important thing we can do now is to maintain the progress of the projects that have already been approved and initiated. In today's meeting, I received a good update on how the situation is experienced in the industrial companies.”



With the meeting, the industry had a number of proposals for measures that could help keep the wheels running.



“This is input I take with me further. The ministry is already looking into opportunities to accelerate planned investments, we are making it more attractive for foreign companies to enter into development cooperation with Norwegian small and medium-sized companies and we will accelerate R&D support,” says Bakke-Jensen.



The Norwegian defense industry is of great importance to the local labor market where they are located. The industry is also important for Norwegian defense capabilities.



“The Norwegian defense industry plays a key role in supporting the Norwegian defense business. In addition, the industry makes important contributions to Allied forces and works closely with foreign defense companies, especially in the United States. Both in terms of development and production of material. We and our allies depend on the Norwegian defense industry for our operations and collective security,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



