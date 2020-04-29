Release of the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) Review Discussion Paper

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 29, 2020)

The co-chairs of the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) Advisory Board have today released a discussion paper that will form the basis of the review of the CDIC commissioned by the Government.



The discussion paper provides a guide for a broad range of stakeholders to reflect on their experiences with the CDIC and provide suggestions for improving the Centre’s activities into the future.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the review would incorporate feedback from small businesses in both regional and metro areas, industry associations, state and territory governments, and individuals with an interest in the CDIC.



“The review is an opportunity to look for new ways to deliver a stronger CDIC that will be able to effectively meet the needs of small and regional businesses,” Minister Price said.



“The CDIC should function as a vital conduit between Defence and industry, and I’m hoping the feedback and ideas we gather from the review will ensure we’re giving businesses the best possible advice and support.”



The formal consultation period will end on Sunday 24 May 2020 with the Review and its findings delivered to Government by mid-2020.



-ends-



