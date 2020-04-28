Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 28, 2020)

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded $707,274,997 for four undefinitized contract actions under an existing F110 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for F110-GE-129 engine production.



These actions provide for F110 engine production, including installs and spares and modernized engine management system computers.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.



These actions involve Foreign Military Sales to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Qatar. This award is the result of country-directed, sole-source acquisitions. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $353,637,499 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-18-D-0029).



