US Base In Djibouti to Lock Down After Second Contractor Tests Positive for Coronavirus (excerpt)

(Source: Stars And Stripes; published April 28, 2020)

By Chad Garland

U.S. military officials in Djibouti were preparing Tuesday to lock down Camp Lemonnier indefinitely after a second contractor tested positive for the coronavirus and was evacuated from the East African country.The sick contractor was evacuated Tuesday morning, said another contractor who works at the base. The medical evacuation came a day after a defense official confirmed that the contractor had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.Both the defense official who confirmed the positive test and the contractor asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.No service members in the region have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. But as a precaution, military leaders were planning to block access to the base and have asked contractors living in town to move into temporary lodging on the military compound no later than May 4.“We see this as a temporary measure, but the length of their stay will be determined by health conditions in Djibouti City,” said Capt. Scott Rye, spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which is headquartered at the former French Foreign Legion base in the tiny country’s capital. (end of excerpt)-ends-