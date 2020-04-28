U 33 Goes into Drydock

(Source: German Navy; issued April 28, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The German Navy Type 212 submarine U-33 had to return to Kiel yesterday to enter drydock, as a leak it sprung could not be located and fixed while she was at sea. (GE Navy photo)

KIEL, Germany --- The submarine U 33 sailed to the Kiel shipyard on April 28 where she went into drydock. There, a repair team will locate a leak in a torpedo tube that could not be precisely located while the boat was at sea. Then, the shipyard will fix the error.



The leak was detected at sea by the crew last week. To allow accurate fault-finding and repair, the boat unloaded its torpedoes in the ammunition depot on April 27.



The Class 212A boat will be out of service for maintenance, and is expected to resume normal operations no later than May 11. In addition to U 33, this week two more submarines were at sea.



-ends-



