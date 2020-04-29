UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Continue Despite Yemen War (excerpt)

(Source: Anadolu Agency; posted April 29, 2020)

LONDON --- Leading UK arms dealer BAE Systems has sold Saudi Arabia £15 billion ($18.7 billion) worth of arms and services as the kingdom continues to wage a crippling war in Yemen now in its fifth year.The Campaign Against the Arms Trade, a London-based group aimed at abolishing the international arms trade, analyzed BAE Systems' latest annual report.It found that the company made £2.5 billion from Saudi Arabia in 2019 alone and £15 billion between 2015 and 2019.This makes the Saudi government BAE's third-largest client after the US and UK, racking up earnings of £6.5 billion and £3.9 billion in 2019, respectively.Osamah Alfakih, advocacy and communications director at Mwatana for Human Rights, told Anadolu Agency that UK-made weapons had been used by the Saudi and UAE-led coalition in "unlawful strikes" in Yemen. Mwatana is an independent Yemeni human rights organization.Instead of playing a "positive role" in Yemen, the UK is fueling "armed conflict" with arms sales, Alfakih explained."The UK should support efforts of accountability for human rights abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including the coalition and the Ansar Allah group," he added, referring to both the Saudis and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who overthrew Yemen's government in 2015, plunging the country in civil war. (end of excerpt)-ends-