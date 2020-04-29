Heads of the Defence Departments of Ukraine and Romania Have Discussed Important Aspects of Bilateral Defence Cooperation

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued April 29, 2020)

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii TARAN continues to maintain a high-level of military and political dialogue with his counterparts from partner states. In particular, on April 28, the head of the defence department has held a telephone conversation with Romania’s Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.



During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed important aspects of regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.



Particular attention was paid to improvement of a security situation in the Black and Azov Sea regions, adjustment of key defence cooperation events at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as definition of bilateral cooperation priorities.



Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă expressed his sincerest gratitude to Andrii Taran for assistance in providing a military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for transportation of medical equipment to Romania from the People’s Republic of China.



The parties demonstrated a mutual willingness to continue active bilateral dialogue. In particular, Ministers confirmed intention to exchange visits in 2020, during which decisions should be taken and new regulatory documents aimed at strengthening the defence capability of both countries should be adopted.



-ends-



