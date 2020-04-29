Be Wary of Proposals for Less Defense Budget Transparency

(Source: Rand. Corp.; issued April 29, 2020)

By Miranda Priebe

While America is asking whether the United States has set the right balance between defense spending and public health and other domestic priorities in the fight against COVID-19, the Defense Department wants to hide information about its future plans.The Pentagon has asked Congress to end the requirement that it make public an unclassified version of the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP), the department's budget plans for at least the next five years. The details of the defense budget may seem unimportant in the midst of the ongoing public health crisis, but this information could be central to the longer-term discussion about federal budget priorities.Even before this crisis, many in the national security community were questioning whether current defense plans are sustainable and exploring options for how to stabilize or reduce the defense budget. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have also started asking questions about the U.S. role in the world and the defense budget that flows from it. This has included critiques of U.S. alliances and the country's long-running wars. In the wake of the pandemic, more Americans may call for reexamining national priorities.Unclassified information about DoD's current plans will help the country weigh options such as sustaining the current defense budget, shifting priorities within it, or significantly shrinking it by rethinking the U.S. approach to the world. For example, unclassified FYDP information allows the Congressional Budget Office to publish its independent projections (PDF) of the future size of the defense budget given DoD's current plans. External analysts, journalists, and politicians also use FYDP data to help the public make sense of and evaluate DoD's large and complex budget.The need for unclassified information and analysis is growing at the same time that DoD has been making a range of information less accessible. For example, DoD has classified or restricted access to information such as U.S. troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria; Afghan national defense and security forces (PDF); and naval safety data. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis also restricted senior leader engagements with the public and discouraged discussions of readiness problems. (end of excerpt)-ends-