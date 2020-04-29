Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 29, 2020)

CFM International, West Chester, Ohio, is awarded a $13,582,486 modification (P00172) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1071).



This modification exercises an option to procure one CFM56-7B27AE commercial-off-the-shelf engine for the government of the United Kingdom.



Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (50%); and Durham, North Carolina (50%), and is expected to be complete by April 2021.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,582,486 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



