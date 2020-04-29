Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 29, 2020)

FN America LLC, Columbia, South Carolina (W56HZV-20-D-0024); and Colt's Manufacturing Co. LLC, West Hartford, Connecticut (W56HZV-20-D-0025), will compete for each order of the $383,311,941 firm-fixed-price contract to provide M16A4 rifles for Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Lebanon and Nepal).



Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



