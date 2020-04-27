Air Force Extends Study on Feasibility of Private Aerial Refueling (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted April 27, 2020)

By Brian W. Everstine

The Air Force is extending its feasibility study into the use of privately owned aerial refueling tankers after an initial report determined further research is needed to understand legal and financial challenges.Last week, the Air Force delivered a Commercial Air Refueling Report to the House Armed Services Committee, which Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett reviewed and then asked for 60 more days to further study the issue, Air Mobility Command said in a statement.“AMC is actively exploring a commercial contract air refueling option to complement our current tanker fleet for use in low-threat, non-combat environments such as testing and limited training,” AMC said. “After reviewing the initial report, the Secretary of the Air Force directed Air Mobility Command to further study the potential use of commercial aerial refueling services to meet requirements before moving towards initiating any contractual arrangements with service providers.”The initial report found that contractor-operated boom-type tankers face legal, regulatory, and financial challenges, which include receiving approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, determining how the tankers will be employed, and how the service will address the cost issues. (end of excerpt)-ends-