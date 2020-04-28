Pentagon’s Testing for $12.6 Billion in Hypersonics Under Review (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published April 28, 2020)

By Anthony Capaccio

The Pentagon’s inspector general is evaluating whether the Defense Department and military services have adequate ground testing, evaluation facilities and specialized chambers to support the U.S.’s spending surge on hypersonic weapons that fly faster than five times the speed of sound.The review, begun this month, is focused on the existing infrastructure for ground testing of the new weapons, not on their capabilities or on eventual flight tests on outdoor ranges. Hypersonics were elevated to the Pentagon’s top research and development program in 2017 as China and Russia move ahead with the agile new weapons, but until now the U.S. effort has been limited to two early flight demonstrations.The Pentagon’s fiscal 2021 budget proposes spending $3.2 billion, up $400 million from what Congress approved for this year. It’s part of $12.6 billion in planned hypersonics spending through 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an email.Before a potential weapon is deployed it must be put through a formal development effort, with specific thresholds to cross and rigorous ground and flight tests to determine whether it’s “operationally effective” and can be maintained over time. (end of excerpt)-ends-