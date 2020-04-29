Air Force F-15EX Fighter Program

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued April 29, 2020)

In FY2020, the Trump Administration proposed to buy eight F-15EX aircraft for $1.1 billion, the first installment toward a planned initial buy of 144 planes. Subsequently, Congress authorized $985.5 million and appropriated $1.05 billion for the program.The Administration’s FY2021 budget requests $1.27 billion for 12 more F-15EXs; the plan set forth in FY2020 had called for 18 in FY2021.This acquisition represents a change from previous Air Force plans to procure only stealthy “fifth-generation” fighter aircraft. What is an F-15EX, and why might the Air Force have changed plans?The Air Force received its first F-15 Eagle air superiority fighter in 1974. Subsequently, the F-15 evolved to encompass more roles, most notably with the deployment of the F-15E Strike Eagle in 1989. The F-15E added substantial air-to-ground capability, including a second cockpit for a weapons systems operator.The Air Force has 453 F-15s of all variants, the last of which was ordered in 2001. Since then, F-15s have been continuously produced for a variety of international customers, including (among others) Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.Current F-15s have stronger airframes and more advanced sensors, processors, and flight control systems than those in the U.S. fleet. Many also include conformal fuel tanks to extend range and increase payload. The proposed F-15EX would be based on the most advanced Eagles, currently entering production for Qatar, which first flew on April 14, 2020. F-15EXs would add radar and other subsystems unique to the United States. Boeing says that the F-15EX would have 70% parts commonality with existing U.S. F-15s.-ends-