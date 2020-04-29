Chinese Carrier Sails Between Okinawa Islands for Second Time in April (excerpt)

(Source: Stars And Stripes Published: April 29, 2020

By Matthew M. Burke and Aya Ichihashi

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa --- A Chinese aircraft carrier sailed between two islands of Japan’s Okinawa prefecture for the second time this month, according to Japanese defense officials.The Chinese carrier Liaoning and its five-ship strike group were spotted at around 9 a.m. Tuesday approximately 50 miles southeast of Miyako, a Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff statement said Tuesday. The ships sailed north, passing between Okinawa itself and Miyako at about 10 a.m. before traversing the East China Sea later that day.The Liaoning strike group was spotted by the JS Kongo, a guided-missile destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the destroyer JS Umigiri and a P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft, the statement said. The Liaoning was accompanied by two Chinese guided-missile destroyers, two multi-role warships and one supply-class fast combat support ship.It was the second time the strike group had traveled through the 155-mile-wide strait this month and just the fifth time since the Liaoning was commissioned in 2012.“This is the first time the Chinese Navy made round-trip passage through the Miyako Strait,” a spokesman from the Joint Staff told Stars and Stripes Wednesday. “The coronavirus will not affect our mission. We will keep eyes on them very closely.” (end of excerpt)-ends-