CHAMMAL: The Versatility of Rafale in the Spotlight with "Flex" Missions

(Source: French Air Force; issued April 29, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A French Air Force Rafale single-seat fighter deployed to the forward air base in Jordan with the new RECO-NG reconnaissance pod fitted to its centerline pylon. This pod has been operational since the end of March. (French Defence Staff photo)

Since the end of March, the fighter detachment of the deployed air base (BAP) in the Levant has received a RECO-NG (new-generation reconnaissance) pod, which offers the possibility of diversifying its missions in Iraq and Syria as part of the fight against Daesh.



“Flex missions mean flexible: Two aircraft on patrol with the ability to achieve three complementary effects: ground support, air defense, and intelligence, "said Colonel Benjamin Souberbielle, commander of the BAP. "The novelty consists in the use of this sensor almost daily above the theater, while carrying out our usual missions of air defense and air support to ground troops," he adds.



With its 4.6 m length and weighing 1,100 kg, the RECO-NG pod is particularly noticeable. Positioned under the fuselage of the Rafale, it allows photography by day and night. This means weapons caches, tunnels, vehicles, training camps for Daesh combatants can be identified. "With the pod, the photos are of excellent quality. The meticulous tracking and the high-performance zoom allow clear identification," explains the unit's image interpreter. This system is also very agile: once in flight, the pilot can decide to modify the target according to the opportunities that arise during the mission.



“The RECO-NG pod represents an additional capacity brought to the Coalition and optimizes our capabilities already present in the theater. The Coalition’s Air Operations Command Center, based in Qatar, designates the points of interest for us to photograph," said the Rafale Detachment Commander. "These shots also provide us with national autonomy in assessing the situation, in addition to sharing information with the Coalition."



-end-



