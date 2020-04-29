RAF Typhoons Intercept Russian Maritime Patrol Aircraft
(Source: Royal Air Force; issued April 29, 2020)
RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth today to monitor two Tu-142 ‘BEAR-F’ Maritime Patrol aircraft while they operated in the UK’s area of interest.

Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff, said: “These Russian bombers are relics of the Cold War, do not comply with international air traffic regulations and are a hazard to civilian and military aircraft. Despite the global pandemic, the Royal Air Force and our allies continue to ensure Russian military flights pose no threat to NATO and UK airspace.”

One of the Quick Reaction Alert pilots from RAF Lossiemouth, who intercepted the Russian Bears, said: “Today’s scramble demonstrated the close working relationships we have with our NATO colleagues. After scrambling to intercept the two Russian aircraft, , we were in close contact with Battlespace Managers from the RAF and Norway, who directed us towards the aircraft and relayed orders throughout, ensuring we could confirm where they were and what they were doing at all times”

This morning, two Russian Tu-142 ‘BEAR-F’ aircraft approached from the North East and flew in international airspace over the Norwegian and North Seas. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK sovereign airspace.

Additional air to air refuelling support was provided by an RAF Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, alongside comms and radar support from the National Air and Space Operations Centre (High Wycombe) and Air Surveillance and Control System (RAF Boulmer). All of these elements remain on constant vigil to provide the RAF’s contribution to the defence of the UK.

Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert was also launched in the form of F-16s and F-35s, and a NATO E-3A Airborne Early Warning aircraft was re-tasked while operating west of the Shetlands to enhance radar coverage in the area.

The primary role of the Royal Air Force is to defend the UK, 365, 24/7 and, when necessary, UK interests overseas; the RAF will continue to remain alert and ready to intercept any unidentified military or civilian aircraft around UK airspace.

Recent events have increased awareness of Russian military activity, however, the RAF have routinely intercepted, identified and escorted Russian air assets that transit international airspace within the UK's area of interest.

QRA are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft because the aircraft cannot be identified by any other means. i.e. the aircraft is not talking to civilian or military Air Traffic Control, has not filed a flight plan and is not transmitting a recognisable secondary surveillance radar code.

QRA procedures entail RAF aircraft and crews being held at continuous high readiness 24/7, so that they can take off within minutes to protect UK sovereign airspace.

(ends)




Tu-142 Military Jets Perform Training Flights Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas
(Source: Sputnik News; posted April 30, 2020)
MOSCOW --- Two Tu-142 anti-submarine jets of Russia's Northern Fleet have carried out training flights over the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, the fleet's press service said.

"Two crews of long-range Tu-142 anti-submarine jets of the Northern Fleet have carried out a scheduled training flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea, and the North Sea. The flights lasted for more than 12 hours", the fleet said in a statement on late Wednesday.

According to the statement, during some stages of the flights, the Russian jets were shadowed by Norwegian F-16 and F-35 fighters as well as British Typhoon fighter jets. The flights were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules and regulations, the fleet added.

The Tupolev Tu-142 is a maritime patrol version of the Tu-95 strategic bomber, designed primarily for anti-submarine warfare. It can also be used for anti-shipping, reconnaissance, electronic intelligence, search, and rescue missions. The aircraft is operated by a crew of 11 men.

On Wednesday, two Tu-160 bombers conducted an eight-hour regular flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, with NATO warplanes escorting the Russian combat aircraft at certain stages of the mission.

-ends-





