Improvisation and Adaptability in the Russian Military

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued April 30, 2020)

As the U.S. military pivots back to a world shaped by great power competition, it faces the need of coming to grips with the evolving capabilities and doctrines of its principal rivals, China and Russia.The Russian military, in particular, is rapidly updating its tools and techniques in ways that challenge traditional thinking about great power competition.To promote a better understanding of the Russian military’s evolving capabilities and doctrines, the CSIS Russia and Eurasia Program (REP), with support from United States European Command (EUCOM) has undertaken to gather this series of papers designed to give planners and executors a clear sense of just where the Russian military is headed.-ends-