Warship Carrying RAF Marham Jets Sets Sail Despite Positive Tests for COVID-19 (excerpt)

(Source: Eastern Daily Press; posted April 30, 2020)

By Thomas Chapman

A Royal Navy ship which carries jets from RAF Marham has set sail despite two crew members testing positive for coronavirus.Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth Naval Base after the pair were removed from the vessel, having already been in contact with colleagues.The 65,000-tonne warship’s scheduled departure on Wednesday had been delayed to allow the 700-strong crew to be tested.It will now enter a period of quarantine at sea prior to commencing training exercises, which F-35 Lightning jets from Norfolk’s RAF Marham air base are due to join in the coming weeks.All personnel joining the ship after the quarantine period will be required to complete a 14-day period of self-isolation, it is understood.The Royal Navy has refused to comment on what precautions have been taken to protect the crew if sailors begin showing COVID-19 symptoms onboard, although sources told the PA news agency the navy was happy the ship was “clean” and procedures were in place. (end of excerpt)-ends-