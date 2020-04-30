Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California, was awarded a $75,930,901 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to procure the Switchblade Weapon System.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 missile procurement (Army) funds; and 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $75,930,901 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-C-0024).



-ends-



