Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $89,521,608 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0571) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This order provides program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft air systems for the for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by December 2020.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,909,821; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,817,018; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $18,707,572; and FMS funds in the amount of $13,087,196 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($33,909,821; 37.9%); Marine Corps (16,993,891; 18.9%); the Navy ($6,823,127; 7.7%); non-DOD participants ($18,707,572; 20.9%); and FMS customers ($13,087,196; 14.6%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.



