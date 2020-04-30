Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $112,000,000 modification (P00001) to previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-19-C-0019.



This modification exercises options to procure 16 infrared search and track Block II low rate initial production IV units; four for the Navy and 12 for the government of Australia.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73%); and St. Louis, Missouri (27%), and is expected to be complete by June 2023.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,000,000; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $84,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



