Supplier Chosen for New Defence Training Agreement

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued April 30, 2020)

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new commercial agreement to support facilities management for the UK’s Defence Training estate.



The Training Estates Services agreement was created by CCS in partnership with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) who are set to procure a new Total Facilities Management arrangement through it, replacing their existing National Training Estate Prime contract when it comes to an end.



The Ministry of Defence’s UK Training estate makes up around 1% of the UK landmass. The agreement will be used to provide a safe place to train by maintaining the training areas, land, buildings and facilities which are used to accommodate and train both the UK’s and visiting armed forces.



5 suppliers have been awarded places on the agreement:



--Amey Defence Services Ltd

--Babcock DSG Ltd

--Kellogg Brown & Root Limited

--Landmarc Support Services Ltd

--VIVO Defence Services Limited



The awarded suppliers will offer an array of standard facilities management services such as cleaning and building maintenance, as well as specific defence-related requirements such as specialist land, training and rural estate management services.



DIO’s Commercial Director Jacqui Rock said:



“This new framework is an example of the new way of working for DIO as outlined in our procurement plan. It will enable access to a more diverse supplier base, while improving value for money for the taxpayer by leveraging government buying power.



“It has been helpful to work together with Crown Commercial Service as a key partner in this new way of procuring services.”



Sam Ulyatt, Commercial Director for the Buildings Pillar at CCS, said:



“The Training Estates Services agreement will play a pivotal role in the £3.2-billion Future Defence Infrastructure Services programme. The partnership with DIO and CCS has brought together a collaborative commercial team acting as one.”



The entire public sector is able to benefit from the agreement including specialist bodies such as the police and the nuclear industry.



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945-million, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



