Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $129,189,887 modification to a firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-19-F-2512 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification procures the kits required for modification and retrofit activities of delivered Air Force and government of Norway F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (85%); Fort Worth, Texas (14%); and Baltimore, Maryland (1%). Work is expected to be complete by April 2025.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $107,814,159; and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participant funds in the amount of $21,375,728 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($107,814,159; 83%); and non-DOD participants ($21,375,728; 17%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



