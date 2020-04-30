Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded an $187,469,732 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action for long lead time material and associated engineering and design activities in support of one Amphibious Assault Ship Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship and LHA 9.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (33%); Beloit, Wisconsin (23%); Brunswick, Georgia (21%); King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (11%); York, Pennsylvania (10%); Brampton, Ontario, Canada (1%); and Hurahan, Louisiana (1%).



Work to be performed is the procurement of long lead time material for LHA 9, the fourth LHA (R) America Class and the second LHA(R) Flight 1 ship.



Work is expected to be complete by February 2024. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) funding in the amount of $187,469,732 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2437).



-ends-



