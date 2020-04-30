Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, is being awarded a non-competitive, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum ceiling value of $618,000,000.



Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide Terminal High Altitude Area Defense product support, which includes: logistics performance requirements; maintenance; supply; training and training support; packaging, handling, storage and transportation; forward stationing for theater support; logistics information capabilities; product assurance; safety; missile support; security; and engineering services.



The first task order in the amount of $10,363,415 for battery support will be issued at time of award.



The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; and Troy, Alabama.



The ordering period is from April 30, 2020, through April 29, 2025.



One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,333,198 will be obligated under the first task order.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0853-20-D-0001).



-ends-



