Testing of a Missile System “Neptune” Took Place in Odesa Region

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued April 30, 2020)

The next stage of a testing of a missile system “Neptune” took place at the Alibey military range in the Odesa region.



Flight tests were conducted in a condition of jamming for the missile’s target seeker device, as well as involvement of Navy ships and Air Force aircrafts.



“This is Ukrainian capability to ensure its security,” noted Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Serhii Kryvonos.



Ukraine plans to have three platforms for cruise missiles. The first is mobile coastal systems which are undergoing testing at the moment, the second is missile boats and corvettes, and the third platform is aviation systems.



One of the immediate expected results is the adoption and supply to the Ukrainian Navy of a new Neptune anti-ship system.



One cruise missile from the Neptune system is enough to sink a ship with a tonnage of up to 5,000 tons.



Combat deployment of the system is ensured in simple and complex weather conditions day and night with full autonomy of aiming after launch in conditions of fire and EW resistance of the enemy.



