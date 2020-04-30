GE Aviation Awarded $707 Million for F110 Engine Production

CINCINNATI, OH. --– GE Aviation’s F110 engine continues to remain the engine of choice of advanced F-15 and F-16 aircraft around the world.



This month, the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) awarded GE Aviation four contract actions valued at around $707 million for F110-GE-129 engine production.



These contracts, which fall under an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, will provide F110 engines, installs, spares and modernized engine management system computers for Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft, as well as the Boeing F-15QA Advanced Eagle. The contracts involve Foreign Military Sales to Bulgaria, Slovakia, Qatar and Taiwan.



“GE Aviation is honored to support the U.S. Air Force and foreign military sale customers,” said Shawn Warren, GE Aviation’s vice president and general manager of large combat and mobility engines. “We say GE’s F110 engine remains the engine of choice of modern F-15 and F-16 fleets around the world because we continue to support the F110 with a continuous infusion of new technology, including our Service Life Extension Program (SLEP).”



GE’s F110 engine powers 86 percent of F-15s delivered globally over the last 15 years and 70 percent of today’s most advanced USAF F-16C/D fleet. GE Aviation also powers two-thirds of U.S. military fighters and helicopters.



Over the last two months, GE Aviation has been awarded more than $1.2 billion in contracts to produce engines and hardware to support the U.S. military and international customers. Beyond the F110 deal, GE was awarded:



-- A $62 million contract modification to manufacture T700 engines for 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army and international customers



-- A $215 million contract modification to produce 48 F414 engines and modules



-- A $138.2 million contract to provide TF34 engine supplies to the U.S. Air Force



-- A $72.5 million modification contract with the Navy to procure 140 generator converter units, 140 wiring harnesses and other components in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler aircraft electrical systems



-- A $51.5 million contract modification for eight F414 spare engines, 11 afterburner modules and 12 low pressure turbine modules for the Navy F/A-18



-- A $9.7 million contract modification to re-start T64 engine core production in support of the H-53E Engine Reliability Improvement Program for the Navy



The work involved in these contracts will be executed at GE Aviation’s facilities which include Lynn, MA; Evendale, OH; Madisonville, KY; Rutland, VT; Hooksett, NH; Asheville, NC; Wilmington, NC; Muskegon, MI and other U.S. supply chain locations.



“These new contracts underscore the essential role we play as the leading provider of fighter and helicopter engines for our military customers,” said Al DiLibero, GE Aviation’s vice president and general manager of medium combat & trainer engines. “We are honored by these opportunities, which will add to GE’s current installed base of more than 27,000 military engines.”



While GE Aviation continues to produce engines and components, hundreds of military aircraft around the world are in the air daily to assist in critical areas needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



The U.S. military alone is handling a variety of coronavirus responses, including building and converting facilities into temporary care centers, distributing food, providing security and transporting critical medical supplies. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, more than 28,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen in every state and territory have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts. Hundreds of military aircraft are in the air daily to assist in these measures.



Each day, GE continues to see these aircraft performing a variety of missions—from GE T700-powered Black Hawk helicopters operating daily missions to deliver critical supplies to communities to CF6-powered C5M Super Galaxy’s used to mobilize medical personnel.



“The efforts of our dedicated military servicemen, servicewomen, and civilians that are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak is heroic,” DiLibero said. “We are focused on doing our part to support the Warfighter.”





