Philippines – Apache AH-64E Attack Helicopters and Related Equipment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Philippines of six (6) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.5 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Philippines has requested to buy six (6) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters;



-- eighteen (18) T700-GE-701D engines (12 installed, 6 spares);

-- fifteen (15) Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation (EGIs) w/Precise Positioning Service (PPS) (12 installed, 3 spares);

-- two hundred (200) AGM-114 Hellfire missiles;

-- twelve (12) M36E9 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM);

-- three hundred (300) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Kits;

-- one thousand seven hundred (1,700) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Guidance Sections;

-- six (6) AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensors (M-TADS/PNVS);

-- six (6) AN/APG-78 Fire Control Radars (FCR) with Radar Electronic Units (REU);

-- six (6) AN/APR-48B Modernized-Radar Frequency Interferometers (M-RFI);

-- eight (8) AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) (6 installed, 2 spares);

-- two hundred (200) FIM-92H Stinger missiles;

-- eight (8) Manned-Unmanned Teaming-2 (MUMT-2i) Video Receivers (6 installed, 2 spares); and

-- eight (8) Manned­Unmanned Teaming-2 (MUMT-2i) Air-Air-Ground Kits (6 installed, 2 spares).



Also included are eight (8) AN/AVR-2B Laser Detecting sets (6 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) AN/APR-39C(V)l+ Radar Signal Detecting sets (6 installed, 2 spares); fourteen (14) Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems (SINCGARS) radios (12 installed, 2 spares); fourteen (14) UHF/VHF/LOS airborne radios (12 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) AN/APX-123A (V) Common Transponders (6 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) IDM-401 Improved Data Modems (6 new, 2 spares); eight (8) AN/ARN-149 (V)3 Automatic Direction Finders (6 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) Doppler ASN-157 Doppler Radar Velocity Sensors (6 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) AN/APN-209 Radar Altimeters (6 installed, 2 spares); eight (8) AN/ARN-153 Tactical Air Navigation sets (TACAN) (6 installed, 2 spares); four (4) TACAN Ground Stations; eight (8) Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range/Instrument Landing Systems (VOR/ILS) (6 installed, 2 spares); three (3) AN/PYQ-10(C) Simple Key Loader (3 new); six (6) M230El + M139 AWS Automatic Gun (6 new); eighteen (18) M261 rocket launchers (12 new, 6 spares); eighteen (18) M299 missile launchers (12 new, 6 spares); six (6) rocket motor, 2.75-inch, MK66-4, Inert (6 new); six (6) High Explosive Warhead for Airborne 2.75 Rocket, Inert (6 new); eighteen (18) Stinger air-to-air launchers (18 new); twelve (12) Stinger Captive Flight Trainers (CFT) (12 new); six (6) Stinger Aerial Handling Trainers (AHT) (6 new); five thousand (5,000) each 2.75 inch rockets (5,000 new); eighty thousand (80,000) 30mm rounds (80,000 new), training devices, communication systems, helmets, simulators, generators, transportation and organization equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support. The estimated cost is $1.5 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South-East Asia.



The Philippines is considering either the AH-64E or the AH-1Z to modernize its attack helicopter capabilities. (Emphasis added—Ed.) The proposed sale will assist the Philippines in developing and maintaining strong self-defense, counterterrorism, and critical infrastructure protection capabilities. The Philippines will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Boeing, Mesa, Arizona; and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida. Offsets may be a requirement of doing business in the Philippines; however, offsets are negotiated directly between the Original Equipment Manufacturers or other vendors and the Government of the Philippines, and further details are not known at this time.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require 60 U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to Philippines for a period of 6 weeks (non-concurrent). Activities will include de-processing/fielding, training, and technical/logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)





Philippines – AH-1Z Attack Helicopters and Related Equipment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Philippines of six (6) AH-1Z attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Philippines has requested to buy six (6) AH-1Z attack helicopters;

-- fourteen (14) T-700 GE 401C engines (12 installed, 2 spares);

-- seven (7) Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation (EGIs) w/Precise Positioning Service (PPS) (6 installed, 1 spare);

-- six (6) AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles; and twenty six (26) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) all up rounds.



Also included is communications equipment; electronic warfare systems, AN/AAR-47 Missile and Laser Warning System, AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser System, AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receiver, seven (7) M197 20mm machine guns (6 installed, 1 spare), Target Sight System (TSS), 5,000 20mm Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary (SAPHEI) rounds, two (2) AIM-9M Sidewinder training missiles, MJU-32 and MJU-38 Magnesium Teflon pyrotechnic decoy flares, flight training device, LAU-68 rocket launchers, LAU-61 rocket launchers, support equipment, spare engine containers, spare and repair parts, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $450 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South-East Asia.



The Philippines is considering either the AH-1Z or the AH-64E to modernize its attack helicopter capabilities. (Emphasis added—Ed.) The proposed sale will assist the Philippines in developing and maintaining strong self-defense, counterterrorism, and critical infrastructure protection capabilities. The Philippines will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Bell Helicopter, Textron, Fort Worth, Texas; and General Electric Company, Lynn, Massachusetts. Offsets may be a requirement of doing business in the Philippines; however, offsets are negotiated directly between the Original Equipment Manufacturers or other vendors and the Government of the Philippines, and further details are not known at this time.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus training and maintenance support in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of twenty-four (24) months. It will also require one (1) contractor support representative to reside in country for a period of two (2) years to support this program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



