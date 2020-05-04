Defence Unveils New Plan to Maintain its Capability Edge

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 04, 2020)

The Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group has unveiled a new plan for collaborative mission-directed research to ensure Australia’s forces maintain a capability edge.



Titled ‘More, together: Defence Science and Technology Strategy 2030’, it reiterates the necessity for our national science and technology enterprise to focus on big opportunities.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said it is more important than ever to harness science and technology for a secure Australia.



“Australia’s defence and national security is facing a period of technological change and increasing threats,” Minister Reynolds said.



“That is why the Morrison Government is committed to growing Australia’s ability to operate, sustain and upgrade our defence capabilities with the maximum degree of national sovereignty through the 2018 Defence Industrial Capability Plan.



“Key to this is a well-connected, informed and vibrant defence science and technology enterprise.”



Over the next decade, DST will play a vital role in enabling and coordinating the support to Defence from a national science and technology enterprise.



Minister Reynolds said publicly funded research agencies, universities, industry, small to medium enterprises and entrepreneurship are critical elements to this.



“A key challenge for Defence in the coming decade will be investing in the right collaborations to deliver outcomes for Australia,” Minister Reynolds said.



“That is why Defence must adopt a more targeted, top-down approach to engagement within the S&T ecosystem, both nationally and internationally.”



