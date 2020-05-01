Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 1, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $19,467,608 cost-plus-incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract modification (N00024-20-C-5105) for the procurement of the Korean Gun Computing System development, software, and hardware and subassemblies for installation.



This modification will finalize the Korean Gun Computing System interface design specifications for the integration with the Aegis combat system.



This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of South Korea.



Work will be performed in Seoul, South Korea (51%); Moorestown, New Jersey (46%); and Clearwater, Florida (3%), and is expected to be complete by July 2026.



FMS funding in the amount of $1,975,021 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract modification was not competitively procured in accordance with the authority from 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 29, 2020)



