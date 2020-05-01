Fincantieri to Build the New U.S. Navy Frigates

TRIESTE, Italy --- The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Fincantieri U.S. subsidiary, Marinette Marine (FMM), a nearly 800 million dollars contract for the concept design and construction of the first-in-class guided missile frigate of the “FFG(X)” program for the U.S. Navy.



The contract envisages an option for 9 additional ships, as well as post-delivery availability support and crew training, with the cumulative value amounting to 5.5 billion dollars. The U.S. Navy plans to build 10 additional vessels as part of the future frigate program, for a total of 20.



With this success, Fincantieri reaps the rewards of a long-lasting commitment. In addition to the Littoral Combat Ships program, envisaging the construction of 16 vessels (10 of which already delivered), last December FMM was awarded with a multi-billion dollar order for the construction of 4 Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the US Foreign Military Sales program.



Thanks to the support of the Italian government and to the rigorous organizational model based on a strong manufacturing tradition and culture, recently applied to the new bridge in Genoa, Fincantieri has succeeded in a competition among several major U.S. shipyards. FMM submitted to the U.S. Government and the U.S. Navy, to which is extended the company’s special acknowledgment, a project considered as the most advanced and cutting-edge. The Group’s proposal is based on the FREMM frigate platform, globally recognized as the most technologically advanced and the base of a 10-unit program awarded to Fincantieri for the Italian Navy – the last vessel is currently under construction.



FMM is the spearhead of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), managed by Dario Deste, which controls two other shipyards also located in the Great Lakes (Wisconsin) - Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine. The company serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.





FMM is the spearhead of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), managed by Dario Deste, which controls two other shipyards also located in the Great Lakes (Wisconsin) - Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine. The company serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.



Fincantieri Marinette Marine Lands Future Frigate Contract

WASHINGTON D.C. --– Today Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded the nearly $800 million contract to build the first-in-class guided missile frigate for the U.S. Navy, with an option for nine additional ships.



The award was announced by the Department of Defense this afternoon following competition among several other major U.S. shipyards. The contract offers FMM the option to build and deliver up to 10 ships, as well as post-delivery availability support, engineering and class services, crew familiarization, training equipment and provisioned item orders. According to the contract announcement, if all options are exercised, the cumulative value of this contract will be $5.5B.



“When we began this journey nearly two years ago it was with the belief that there was a place for new ideas, new platforms and new partners in an already talented U.S. shipbuilding industry,” said Fincantieri Marine Group CEO Dario Deste. “Today’s announcement validates that thinking.”



The Navy plans to build 20 ships as part of the future frigate program. Fincantieri will build an adapted variant of the Italian FREMM (European multi-purpose frigate) in Wisconsin at its Marinette shipyard.



“Congratulations to the Navy on this important decision,” added Deste. “The men and women of Fincantieri Marinette Marine and our partner suppliers throughout the United States are ready to get to work.”





Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. It is a leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry’s sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.



Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes.



