Undisrupted Support to Our Home Nations and Export Customers

(Source: MBDA; issued May 04, 2020)

In France, we closed our sites for two weeks to comply with stringent health measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, our people in France explain the reasons why they were eager to come back to work and their motivation for contributing to national security in these challenging times.







COVID-19 is affecting all the countries where our business operates. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people at work, whilst guaranteeing our domestic armed forces and export customers undisrupted and continuous support.



Following advice from national health authorities, we adopted local approaches according to the situation specific to each site. Homeworking, working in separate shifts and, when there was no other alternative, suspension of production for as long as necessary to adapt the working environment.



Thanks to the extraordinary commitment of our people, everyone’s efforts have ensured the continuity of our work and the continuing confidence of our customers and home nations.



