Manning Initiatives Announced to Mitigate Fleet Gaps

(Source: US Navy; issued May 4, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- Expansion of Sea Duty Incentive Pay (SDIP), Selective Reenlistment Bonuses (SRB) and High-Year Tenure (HYT) waivers are some of the initiatives the Navy has recently implemented.



The move was announced in NAVADMIN 132/20, released May 4.



Also, the Service is opening active duty career opportunities for New Accession Training (NAT) candidates and Sailors of the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) with recent Fleet experience.



"Navy is implementing additional personnel policy actions necessary to maintain our maritime superiority," Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, the Navy's top uniformed personnel official said in the message. "These efforts mitigate the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and maintain operational, Sailor and family readiness.”



Waiver Window Extension



On March 26, the Navy, in NAVADMIN 089/20, started offering one-year High-Year Tenure waivers for Sailors willing to extend in critical billets.



Now Navy is sweetening that pot, increasing possible waiver lengths from 12 to 24 months for E-3 through E-5 Sailors currently slated to separate or being forced out because of HYT stay or go limits.



As of May 1, 684 HYT waivers have been approved in line with NAVADMIN 089/20. Another 1,470 potential E1 through E5's will soon enter their HYT window with 635 on sea duty and 835 ashore.



For those who opt to stay, this means up to four more chances to advance off either the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam or Meritorious Advancement cycles.



To apply, Sailors must send a command-endorsed Electronic Personnel Action Request (ePAR/1306) to My Navy Career Center either through MyNavy Portal or directly by e-mail to askmncc(at)navy.mil.



Request for waivers will be approved on a case-by-case basis.



Not eligible for this offering is anyone pending mandatory separation or retirement because of misconduct as well as anyone already approved for disability separation or retirement.



Re-up Bonuses



The Navy's Selective Reenlistment Bonus is operating in high gear with its second update in as many months now on the street. To respond to real-time retention trends and Fleet needs, the Navy stopped using NAVADMIN messages to announce changes to bonus payout multiples. Instead, the Navy simply updates an online spreadsheet when changes occur. That's why bonus-eligible Sailors should check online often when in a bonus window.



With this month's update an additional 11,900 Sailors in 22 skillsets will now qualify for a monetary bonus, should they decide to reenlist. Another 19,500 Sailors in 123 skillsets now qualify for increased payouts on this update, too. All remaining skills on the list have stayed the same as there are no reductions or eliminations in this update.



Sea Duty Incentive Pay



For Sailors in certain skills who are willing to extend at sea or return to sea early, they may now be eligible to receive a lump sum payment in return for their extension or curtailment. Those Sailors interested in volunteering for SDIP should contact their detailer.



While the NAVADMIN stipulates members should apply 14-16 months prior to their projected rotation date, submissions inside of this timeline may be waived and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



Any Sailors in SDIP-eligible skills who are separating or retiring and are willing to delay their departure by 6-12 months are eligible for SDIP as well. A list of eligible skills can be found at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/pay-and-benefits.



Reserve to Active



Navy will be offering active duty opportunities for Sailors in the individual ready reserve (IRR). The Navy is looking for Sailors who left active duty within the last three years. These Sailors could be offered re-enlistment bonuses and new training opportunity, if they qualify. Navy Recruiting Command will reach out to these Sailors soon with offers.



Also, Sailors currently in the Navy Reserve's NAT -- New Accession Training Program - will be contacted to see if they are interested in switching over into Active-Duty. Normally NAT Sailors come on active-duty orders for boot camp and an 'A' School. Some skills also attend a 'C' School before being sent to reserve units near their homes. The Navy Education and Training Command will reach out to these Sailors with offers.



-ends-



