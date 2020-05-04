Leonardo to Provide Japan with Further Identification Friend/Foe (IFF) Electronics

(Source: Leonardo; issued May 4, 2020)

ROME --- Leonardo has signed a contract worth around €5M with prime contractor Japan Radio Company to provide Mode 5-capable Identification Friend/Foe (IFF) equipment for four platforms operated by the Japan Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF).



Leonardo will provide its IFF Mode 5 M426 LPI Interrogator and SIT2010 Crypto Applique products, ensuring that the JGSDF are ready for the ‘Mode-4 sunset’ in June 2020, when many allied Armed Forces will be switching over to the new Mode 5 standard.



IFF technology is central to the security of all military operations, ensuring that crews can recognise friendly forces and identify potentially hostile contacts. Mode 5 is the latest and most advanced IFF standard which uses cutting-edge cryptographic techniques to secure the systems against electronic deception by adversaries.



Having already delivered its SIT-422/5J interrogator equipment for the JGSDF, by supplying the Mode-5 M426 LPI interrogator and SIT2010 crypto, Leonardo will provide a complete, digital Mode-5-ready capability in a compact, lightweight package.



Leonardo is a leader in IFF technology and was previously the first non-US company to provide IFF equipment to the Japan Ground Self Defence Forces in 2016. Since then, in partnership with Japan Radio Company, Leonardo has become one of the main suppliers of Mode 5-capable IFF technology to the Japanese Ministry of Defence.



The company also provides IFF technology to other Armed Forces internationally, including those of Italy and the UK. In the UK, Leonardo is working in partnership to upgrade more than 350 platforms to the new Mode-5 standard.



Because Leonardo is the only source of Mode 5 cryptography key generation technology available outside of the United States, its IFF products are both interoperable with NATO and allied forces as well as being readily exportable. In all cases, Leonardo offers a flexible approach that can be tailored to the needs of different international customers.



-ends-



