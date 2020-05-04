NATO Report Looks at Impact of Technology on Our Security

NATO has published a major new report looking at defence technology trends over the next 20 years and their impact on our collective security. The report targets leaders and opinion-makers in the defence and security sector, as well as experts seeking insights into specific technologies.Launching the Report, the NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said: “This report is a glimpse into the future of defence. It will guide research at NATO and our Allies, to ensure that we maintain our cutting-edge technology in the years ahead”.The report “Science & Technology Trends: 2020-2040” has been produced by the NATO Science and Technology Organisation and draws upon insights of some 6000 scientists, engineers and analysts in NATO’s collaborative network.It provides an assessment of the emerging and disruptive technologies endorsed by NATO Heads of State and Government at their meeting in London last December, such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, space and bio technology and hypersonic weapons. The report explains why these technologies are important to the Alliance and how they may develop over the next 20 years.For over 70 years, NATO has stayed at the forefront of technology to ensure the defence of its Allies and the success of its operations. The NATO Science and Technology Organisation supports the Alliance to maintain its advantage in this area by generating, sharing and utilising advanced scientific knowledge, technological developments and innovation.-ends-