Defence Seeks Innovative Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of Integrated Soldier System

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 04, 2020)

Defence is seeking an industry partner to provide prime vendor services for product acquisition, integration and support to help deliver the Integrated Soldier System project.



The establishment of this partnership is part of the Australian Defence Force’s continuous modernisation of the dismounted combatant capability, under the Integrated Soldier System project (Land 125) tranche two.



This project aims to maintain a modern, well-equipped, dismounted combat capability with an advantage over current and emerging threats.



The project will further demonstrate the Government’s commitment to Australian small and medium enterprises by engaging a strategic industry partner and, also reinforce the Government’s commitment to ensuring Australia’s capability through the implementation of its Sovereign Industry Capability Policy.



Defence will hold an online Industry Briefing in May 2020 on the project, which will then be advertised on AusTender under the ATM category of defence and law enforcement and security and safety equipment and supplies.



