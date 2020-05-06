Plan Galileo Transforming Maritime Sustainment

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued May 6, 2020)

Sydney, February 2020. (RAN photo)





Launching the Plan Galileo website recently, Rear Admiral Wendy Malcolm, Head Maritime Systems reiterated her vision as a new way of thinking that fundamentally changes how Navy carries out sustainment of the Fleet.



Sustainment is not an end in itself - we exist only to ensure that our Navy can fight and win at sea.



“The aim of Plan Galileo is that in 2025, Defence will operate in a nationally integrated sustainment environment that consistently provides affordable, reliable and fit for purpose systems and ships to Navy,” Rear Admiral Malcolm said.



“That means ensuring we can provide certainty and work for our uniformed personnel and industry, as we need them working cooperatively, continuing what they do, and helping to prepare our Navy for the new ships that will be delivered in an era of continuous shipbuilding.



“The project is also focused on effective utilisation, growth and support of Navy’s technical and logistics mastery, including ongoing involvement of Fleet Support Units throughout Australia in the delivery of maintenance and our Maritime Logistics personnel in the provision of integrated logistics support and 21st century supply chain development and management.



“This will enable the growth of our workforce, facilitate career progression and bring stability to Navy personnel and their families.



“We must optimise workforce development and leadership programs to increase technical and logistics, leadership and supervisory proficiency, facilitate career progression and enable the personal and professional growth of our workforce.



So the future has never looked brighter for the Navy’s technical and maritime logistics branches. The size and complexity of our fleet will grow by more than 50 per cent over the next two decades requiring additional highly skilled personnel.



Plan Galileo incorporates a national, integrated approach to sustainment of Navy assets that supports the Naval Shipbuilding Plan and aligns with Navy's Plan Pelorus and Plan Mercator.



Plan Galileo will build on the Australian Industry Capability Program by incentivising industry to build regional and local capacity.



A core component of Plan Galileo is the Regional Maintenance Centres.



These are self-contained sustainment centres at Navy home ports comprising Defence, primes and small businesses that will be able to sustain our vessels and then return them to sea utilising a superior workforce and focused on local supply chains. These centres are currently planned for Cairns, Darwin, Perth and Sydney.



“While Plan Galileo is a long-term project out to 2025, we are already implementing a number of its elements as a ‘proof of concept’ within our Arafura Class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) program,” Rear Admiral Malcolm said.



“Defence will test ideas, learn from our mistakes - and our successes - and work these into the overall plan as it is rolled out on a national scale.”





Click here for the Plan Galileo homepage, on the Australian DoD website.





Click here for the full report (15 PDF pages), on the Australian DoD website.



(ends)



Why ‘Plan Galileo’? Because Italian astronomer Galileo’s work fundamentally changed the way we view the universe by helping upend conventional wisdom and prove the Sun is the centre of our Solar System, not the Earth.Launching the Plan Galileo website recently, Rear Admiral Wendy Malcolm, Head Maritime Systems reiterated her vision as a new way of thinking that fundamentally changes how Navy carries out sustainment of the Fleet.Sustainment is not an end in itself - we exist only to ensure that our Navy can fight and win at sea.“The aim of Plan Galileo is that in 2025, Defence will operate in a nationally integrated sustainment environment that consistently provides affordable, reliable and fit for purpose systems and ships to Navy,” Rear Admiral Malcolm said.“That means ensuring we can provide certainty and work for our uniformed personnel and industry, as we need them working cooperatively, continuing what they do, and helping to prepare our Navy for the new ships that will be delivered in an era of continuous shipbuilding.“The project is also focused on effective utilisation, growth and support of Navy’s technical and logistics mastery, including ongoing involvement of Fleet Support Units throughout Australia in the delivery of maintenance and our Maritime Logistics personnel in the provision of integrated logistics support and 21st century supply chain development and management.“This will enable the growth of our workforce, facilitate career progression and bring stability to Navy personnel and their families.“We must optimise workforce development and leadership programs to increase technical and logistics, leadership and supervisory proficiency, facilitate career progression and enable the personal and professional growth of our workforce.So the future has never looked brighter for the Navy’s technical and maritime logistics branches. The size and complexity of our fleet will grow by more than 50 per cent over the next two decades requiring additional highly skilled personnel.Plan Galileo incorporates a national, integrated approach to sustainment of Navy assets that supports the Naval Shipbuilding Plan and aligns with Navy's Plan Pelorus and Plan Mercator.Plan Galileo will build on the Australian Industry Capability Program by incentivising industry to build regional and local capacity.A core component of Plan Galileo is the Regional Maintenance Centres.These are self-contained sustainment centres at Navy home ports comprising Defence, primes and small businesses that will be able to sustain our vessels and then return them to sea utilising a superior workforce and focused on local supply chains. These centres are currently planned for Cairns, Darwin, Perth and Sydney.“While Plan Galileo is a long-term project out to 2025, we are already implementing a number of its elements as a ‘proof of concept’ within our Arafura Class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) program,” Rear Admiral Malcolm said.“Defence will test ideas, learn from our mistakes - and our successes - and work these into the overall plan as it is rolled out on a national scale.”(ends)

Plan Galileo

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued May 6, 2020)

Plan Galileo delivers the capability to sustain the Royal Australian Navy's growing fleet to ensure it can fight and win at sea.



The Royal Australian Navy is about to undertake a step-change in its capability and complexity thanks to the federal government's National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise, which will fundamentally alter the way we go about naval acquisition. It will provide the nation with its greatest naval capability regeneration since the Second World War, as well as create and sustain a sovereign shipbuilding industry in Australia for generations to come.



This regeneration of Australia's key naval capabilities is a complex, long-term national endeavour with sustainment shipyards around the country requiring investment to support our expanded fleet. Further planning and redevelopment will be needed and now is the ideal time to transform maritime sustainment.



Plan Galileo sees sustainment as a whole-of-life concept, considering sustainment needs at the design stage of a vessel. It considers Capability Life Cycle Management from the outset as an underlying principle of continuous sustainment, underpinned by the need to support a seamless transition from acquisition to sustainment. It reworks our support solution to one that adopts a fleet view, which drives commonality across sustainment and minimises duplication across the maritime domain.



Plan Galileo focusses sustainment on Regional Maintenance Centres (RMCs), which are strategically located sustainment centres bringing together the Fleet Support Unit, primes and local small businesses and suppliers. The RMCs will have the capability to sustain multiple classes of RAN surface fleet units using in-place infrastructure and personnel, maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of Australia's naval sustainment workforce.



Plan Galileo aims to achieve three key objectives by 2025:

-- Build a new approach to integrated Capability Life Cycle management.

-- Leverage new technologies and learning to improve productivity and promote increased levels of innovation, collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the maritime domain.

-- Generate the skilled workforce we need to meet this challenge.



-ends-



